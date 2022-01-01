First stage and Carlos Sainz has already shown what he can do if the Audi RS Q e-tron accompanies. The ‘Matador’ was second, just twelve seconds behind Nasser Al-Attiyah, in a day limited to 19 kilometers. A first stage of the Dakar in the form of a prologue in which Joan Barreda was the best Spanish motard, finishing in tenth position. Lorenzo Santolino has had a more discreet performance in a day that Laia Sanz and Carlos Checa will always remember. The Catalan made her debut in the car category with the MINI JCW Rally and the former motorcycle racer in the test.

Joan Barreda He was the best Spanish ‘motard’ after finishing in the ‘top 10’, although the Honda rider takes it very calmly: «Everything has gone well, within what could be expected. The race has only just begun and we did not want to take risks. The real action begins tomorrow and it will be then when you have to be fine and do things well. I really want to do a good Dakar and leave some issues behind. The bike is perfect, so we have everything we need to do it well.

Joan Barreda faces the Dakar 2022 with the hope of being among the best once again.

Lorenzo Santolino has signed a discreet start to Dakar: «Quite technical to be a prologue. The espeical was sandy and fast, with the tracks of the pilots in front. There were areas of cut dunes and some large dunes, hidden stones. I have taken it easy, to catch my rhythm. It had been a month and a half since he had been in the desert. It has helped me gain confidence and get into the race. The result is positive for tomorrow’s stage, but the race is very long. We will go day by day »

Carlos Sainz has signed a promising start with the Audi RS Q e-tron in the prologue: «We have tried to make a stage without problems and we are happy to have achieved it. We will see what happens this year. It was a first contact with the race, with a variety of surfaces that we will have throughout the entire rally. We are taking a little air to the car. The first day was good, we are happy, but it is only 1% of the entire race».

Lorenzo Santolino, along with current champion Kevin Benavides, before the start of this Dakar.

Nani Rome was another of the pilots who has opted for prudence in this prologue: «Long stage of link and very short of special. Happy to be able to start difficult weeks with the virus. In the end the wait was worth it and we are already in the race. The car is good, tomorrow the race really starts, but we are calm. The race is very long and the car feels good. The rivals’ cars are also doing well. It is a strange stage, few kilometers and we also had a problem with the gate. In a straight line, the door has been opened for me and it has been difficult for us to close it. Alex had to hold the steering wheel. These are things that can happen, but in a few days we won’t even remember.

Laia sanz ends with a good taste in his mouth his first stage in cars: «I am very happy with this first contact. We have been calm to avoid problems and also because there were cut dunes where it was easy to make a mistake. We had a good ‘feeling’, but tomorrow is the first stage for real. Today you had to go calmly to see the car. My co-driver also has to adapt to the electronic ‘roadbook’ »

Isidre Esteve started with a good feeling at the controls of the Toyota Hilux by Overdrive.

Carlos Checa is another of the newcomers who has successfully passed the prologue: «Happy to have finished the prologue. It was a short and intense stage, with a few nerves. I think we have been successful and prudent in all of them. In the end, this was the goal. Now we have 600 kilometers of connection to ‘relax’. Tomorrow more and better, I think today has been a positive day »

Isidre Esteve He also finished satisfied: «The sensations are always good when starting a new edition of the Dakar. We have come out eager to complete this first contact with the car and we felt very good throughout after the suspension set-up change that we completed yesterday with the Overdrive engineers. There were several difficult navigation points, but Txema has embroidered it and has been correct in each and every one of the decisions he has had to make. Due to the short duration of the stage, it has hurt us to get too high pressure in the tires».