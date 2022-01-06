The Spanish participants have once again suffered unequal luck in this fourth stage of the 2022 Dakar Rally. Joan Barreda continues to increase his legend in the Dakar by adding his 29th stage win, the second in this edition, while regaining ground in the general classification. Lorenzo Santolino remains within the ‘top 5’ after his good performance today. In cars, Carlos Sainz has signed a good performance, achieving the third best time of the day following the two-minute suspension imposed on Yazeed Al-Rajhi. Conversely, Nani Roma broke a wheel when he rolled over and could not finish a stage in which Carlos Checa could not even start after his accident yesterday.

Joan Barreda He does not lose sight of the top positions. After today’s session, he climbed to seventh place in the general standings just over 14 minutes behind the current motorcycle leader, the British Sam Sunderland: «It was a very tough stage, with all kinds of terrain. All in all, it was a good day to cut time in the general classification. I started from far behind and, as I felt strong, I attacked throughout the day. I’m fine, I have just a little tendonitis in my arm that is giving me a bit of a war since I fell on the stones the first day. It has given me a little inflammation, but I am managing to attack. The objective, of course, is to get a good position, but you have to go step by step, kilometer by kilometer … As for the stage record, it would be great and the truth is that it is much more than what I had dreamed of.».

Lorenzo Santolino gets off the bike with the job done. It is in the ‘top 5’ of the general.

Lorenzo Santolino he is still the best placed Spaniard in the fight for final victory. After finishing fourth in today’s stage, he is among the top five in the general classification so far: «It was a very long stage, but I was very focused on my goal. I filmed with Danilo Petrucci, who had a very high rhythm, he surprised me. It was a good stage for me as I have not made big mistakes. The truth is that I feel good from the beginning. It is important to continue in this position, not in the first line, but close to the best. I am well positioned in the general classification and that gives me confidence. I can not ask for more. Sherco progresses every year. We are not the most powerful brand, but despite this we are well positioned. We are on the good way…”.

The Madrilenian Sandra Gomez continues her path in the Dakar and consolidates her second position in the women’s category: «I have done quite well, although I did not like this special very much. It was very fast, with a few dunes, but easy. I started well, I passed some riders and I caught up with Albert, another of the Spanish riders. We have trialed together with one of my teammates. It has been 464 very fast kilometers, there were many potholes that made you lift the wheel. We have seen some accidents and we have stopped, warning just in case. Today only one Audi took us and we crossed the line just ahead of the second car ».

Good stage for Carlos Sainz, despite a new mechanical problem in the Audi RS Q e-tron.

Carlos Sainz you may be more than satisfied with your performance today. Overcoming the difficulty of opening the track, he set the third best time of the day despite suffering mechanical problems that forced him to slow down on the final section of the special: «It has not been easy to get ahead: It was a very fast special, with many changes of direction and few dunes, not very interesting. 140 km from the finish line we have broken a bearing and that has made us lose a lot of time, a shame because it was not easy to open the track. But beware, happy because the rhythm is there. It would have been very nice to win by opening the trackWe almost had it, but hey in the end we are here to learn and these things are within the logic that happens. Tomorrow I do not open track, so for victory, the goal is to earn as much as possible and recover what we can, keep learning and tuning the car, adjusting and making it better.

Laia sanz It has been another of the members of the ‘Spanish army’ that has had a complex stage. The Spanish had to do a ‘McGyver’ and used the car of some fans to repair her MINI, in addition to dealing with two punctures: “The fault we had is fixed in 10 minutes, but we were missing a tool. We have been very unlucky. We did a ‘McGyver’. We disassembled a part of another car that was in the area of ​​local people to put a screw inside the right wishbone. I don’t even know how we got there, but I’m glad we did, because it could have been much worse. The key that we needed we always carried and today it was not there. I laugh for not crying, since we have been lucky to be able to do this botch. Tomorrow it’s time to go after the trucks again».

Nani Rome has said goodbye to his options to achieve a good result in this Dakar after suffering a rollover at kilometer 80. After an hour and a half repairing the car, the Catalan and Álex Haro have continued their march, until 70 kilometers later they have broken a wheel : «Bad day for us today. We dumped around kilometer 80. We jumped a slope and there was a pothole that we could not avoid and that made us do a few laps of the bell. We had to repair the car and although we got back on track, in the end we were left out. We are sad, but it is part of the race. These things can happen and you have to get over it. Luckily both my co-pilot and I are doing well. The mechanics are repairing the car to go out again tomorrow.

Carlos Checa he was unable to compete in today’s special. After the accident suffered in the third stage, it was impossible to repair the damage to the vehicle in time. In spite of everything, the Spanish rider does not give up continuing to compete in the event and hopes to rejoin as soon as his Optimus is ready: «I want to highlight the great work of all the members of the MD Rallye Sport teamwho have been working late hours to be able to leave the Optimus in good. Finally, it has not been possible, but this circumstance is not going to stop us. We want to continue in the race as soon as possible and we plan to do so when the car is fully repaired with the pieces that come from France. We can do it until Sunday and I am determined to do so because it is very important to continue adding kilometers for the future. Mistakes are to be learned from them and there is no use obsessing over them, you have to assume them and learn the lesson».