Dad buys several flights to spend Christmas with his flight attendant daughter

This woman had to work on Christmas night, however, her father figured out a way to accompany her and celebrate together. Discover the exciting story!

Last update: December 28, 2021

Christmas is one of the most beautiful and longed for times by most people. Well, on Christmas Eve the families meet, show all their love and enjoy in harmony.

Nevertheless, there are some people who have jobs where it is necessary to work on the night of the 24th. Because of this, it is impossible for them to dine and open gifts with their loved ones.

However, parental love is so pure and unconditional that it always finds a way to overcome the most complex eventualities. So much so a family He was able to be with his daughter despite the fact that she had to work all through Christmas night.

The idea of ​​flights to be together at Christmas

Pierce Vaughan is a young flight attendant who is part of the Delta Airline work team. That way, he had the duty to collaborate in several flights that were to be carried out during the Christmas celebration.

For that reason, he always thought that he had to spend Christmas only with the customers and his fellow crew members. But nevertheless, her father surprised her with wonderful news.

This because of made the decision to buy tickets for all 6 flights her daughter had to work on. In this way, they were able to celebrate together from the air.

What’s more, the happiness was complete because Pierce’s mother and brother were also part of the adventure. It was thus that despite the work obligations, the family received Christmas being united and happy.

Added to this, the story went viral because the passenger who sat next to the father found out about the incredible act of love. As a result of that fact, He told all the details through his social networks.

In this way, he and the netizens also took the opportunity to wish the protagonists a very Merry Christmas. In addition, They stated that the most beautiful thing about this time is the displays of affection that make loved ones feel important.

Final reflection

The best Christmas gift will always be the family union. Well, the soul recharges with each demonstration of love and each member is reminded that they have an unconditional support to face good or bad situations.

On the other hand, a family is clear that the most important thing is to be together. Because of that, they know that anywhere they will find a way to be happy and at ease.

