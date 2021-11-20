Cyberpunk 2077 has no plans to hit Xbox Game Pass

Although yesterday there was speculation about the possibility that Cyberpunk 2077 was added to Xbox Game Pass, the truth is that hope has been short-lived. It all started with the launch of the service Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox brand consoles (Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One). Microsoft released a promotional trailer in which you could see numerous games and in a brief frame appeared the very Cyberpunk 2077. That the CD game Projeckt Red appeared in a video related to Xbox Game Pass was enough to suspect its arrival to the service. However, Radek, public relations of the Polish study, has wanted to calm the waters breaking all hopes.

I just thought I’ll chime in to say that there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077. – Radek (@gamebowski) November 19, 2021

«I’ve only thought of stepping in to say there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077«, Explains Radek. In fact, Cyberpunk 2077’s plans are well established for the public after its failed launch. The game is scheduled to start in 2022 with more bug fixes updates, hoping to receive free additional content as soon as possible. Likewise, the versions of PS5 and Xbox Series were delayed until next year, so the remote possibility that the game now reaches Game Pass is relegated to that launch, although, once again, there is no confirmation about this. possibility today.

<br>

Know moreCyberpunk 2077 Mission Director Asks Players for Feedback



Despite not having Cyberpunk 2077, Xbox Game Pass continues to be one of the best subscription services today. We recently knew about the new wave of games that were arriving to end the month of November after leaving the amazement of how the initial idea of ​​the project was.