CD Projekt reported its third quarter financial results today, showing gains for the development portion of its business, while the retail side of things lagged. The Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of CD ProjektPiotr Nielubowicz attributed the reduced earnings to the expense of updating and maintaining Cyberpunk 2077, as well as initial work on new projects.

Another factor that contributed to the less flattering bottom line was the performance of the company’s digital store, GOG.com. Despite the addition during the quarter of older Star Trek games, Myst, and new titles like Psychonauts 2, GOG only saw revenue up 3% to PLN 41.8 million ($ 10.1 million)

At the same time, GOG posted a net loss of $ 1.14 million compared to $ 31,000 in the prior-year quarter. The company also reiterated the release windows for next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The first is expected in the first quarter of 2022, while the second will follow in the second quarter.

Finally, CD Projekt gave an indication on what The Molasses Flood is working on, saying that the recently acquired studio is developing a new project based on one of the company’s own IPs. CD Projekt.