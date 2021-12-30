A user of Uber you have chosen to remove the application after the rate dynamic I would like to charge you 200 pesos to go to an Oxxo.

The companies that are in charge of providing a private transport service have managed to position themselves effectively in the mind of the consumer for some years thanks to its different benefits, such as knowing the price of their trips before making them, a higher quality in as far as vehicles and service are concerned, as well as the possibility of requesting these from almost anywhere through the use of the internet and a smartphone.

According to a survey by the financial services comparator Coru and the market research company Brad Engagement in February 2019, in Mexico the 30 percent of people used some private transportation service up to three times a week, how are the marks of Uber, Didi, Cabify, among others, while 20 percent claim to use these at least once a week and 10 percent more than 3 times a week; In contrast, 10 percent of Mexicans mention not using this type of transportation at all.

Although these types of companies such as Uber and Didi have gained the affection of their passengers in a certain way, users on social networks have been showing their disagreement towards some of them due to the rates dynamics that tend to raise and lower prices in a somewhat severe way, affecting the image of these before the perception of their consumers.

A user on social networks has shown his dissatisfaction with Uber, brand that seems to have accompanied him for a considerable period of time and numerous trips, but to the east wanting to go to an Oxxo, the rate dynamic of the brand wanted to charge him 200 pesos, so he chose to say goodbye and remove the application from your mobile device.

Thank you for so many moments and Uber trips but go away like that $ 200 to go to the fucking Oxxo pic.twitter.com/YbmqWCtHvb – David Vaka (@ Vzquez23) December 17, 2021

Despite the fact that dynamic Uber rates and other brands seek that app users always have the possibility of finding a driver, this type of event manages to considerably affect the image of companies before the consumer’s mind, causing them to choose to put aside the consumption of these apps , as this user has emphasized well.

Currently there are various brands that offer this type of private transportation service in addition to Uber, such as Didi, Cabify, Beat, among others, so that consumers can access a considerable variety of options to choose from to request these types of services.

While brands choose to win over their consumers through efficient customer service and other types of loyalty programs, users are not afraid to switch alternatives if these companies charge them high due to dynamic rates.

A few weeks ago a user was given the task of comparing the services of Didi, Uber and Beat, by scheduling the same route at the same time and concluded that Beat is better for her, since it offered a considerably more cost low compared to the others (it should be noted that there is not as much variety of drivers and users on that platform, so dynamic rates are not a constant problem for them).

While the rates dynamics are the offer that transport applications have to offer their services, this can cost them the loyalty of their customers.

