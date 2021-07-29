A high impact problem

Although there is currently a Covid-19 pandemic, it does not mean that it is the only serious disease. In fact, there are others that have been active since before and each year cause millions of deaths. Within the list, heart failure stands out and today it represents one of the most important health challenges in Mexico and the rest of the world. It is only estimated that it affects more than 37 million people on the planet and it is related to a higher morbidity and mortality of those who suffer from it, even with higher rates than some types of cancer.

Despite the existence of important advances in its treatment and diagnosis, the magnitude of the disease and the impact on mortality and morbidity continues to increase. Part of this is due to the high prevalence of precursor conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity. Although there is also another drawback and it is the lack of approval in their care by the medical staff.

According to data from the World Heart Federation, one in five people will suffer from Heart Failure at some point in their life. It is also the main cause of hospitalization in people over 65 years of age, accounting for up to 70 percent of the total budget allocated for the care of this disease in Western countries.

For greater context, heart failure is a cardiovascular disease that results from any alteration, whether functional or structural, that affects the capacity of the heart to fill or contract. Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that by 2030 more than 23 million people will lose their lives due to cardiovascular disease, mainly due to heart disease and stroke.

Promote medical education

Against this background and in a disruptive effort, the union of eight companies dedicated to health was achieved for the realization of the IC Summit. The objective is to improve medical education in the country around heart failure to guarantee better outcomes for patients. These include six pharmaceutical companies: Novartis, AstraZeneca, Roche, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Moksha8. In addition, there is also General Electric, a company specializing in diagnostic equipment, and Medtronic, specializing in medical devices.

As a result of the pandemic, in this new virtual era, the saturation of medical initiatives increased and all with the same purpose: to benefit patients with heart failure in the country. So these eight companies set out to create a common front to ensure that patients and physicians have a consistent pathway and achieve optimal long-term management of the condition.

The IC Summit is aimed at physicians with an interest in heart failure. As speakers, there will be the participation of prominent specialists, both from public and private institutions in Mexico and other countries. The focus of the discussion tables will be mainly on the importance of suspecting the disease to favor early diagnosis and thus prevent disease progression, which has been shown to have a great impact on the quality of life of patients .

The event will start on July 31 through short Saturday sessions until November 20, 2021 where 11 discussion tables will be held, with a total of 20 hours of content, the participation of 30 invited speakers and 40 keynote speeches. during the eight days in total that the event lasts.

All interested physicians must enter the following link and there they will be able to reserve their place, know the agenda, spokespersons and details of this medical event of high scientific level.