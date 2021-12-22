CS: GO will have a women's circuit in 2022

Recently, we saw the formation of #GGFORALL, a campaign was created to combat toxicity within Counter Strike: Global Offensive, and party manipulation. Now, thanks to the support of the community, Today a new women’s circuit of this eSport was revealed, which will take place throughout 2022.

This competition will have a total prize pool of $ 500 thousand dollars, and will take place over two online seasons with face-to-face finals, online cups and a tournament at DreamHack Valencia. Here the best teams from America and Europe will compete for glory and money. Of all the participants, only three groups per region will be selected.

Alongside this there will also be competitions in Asia and South America, but only one team per region will be selected here. The eight groups will compete at DreamHack Valencia, a face-to-face tournament of CS: GO with a prize pool of $ 100,000 that will be played from July 1 to 3. In addition, there will be online cups that will be played each month with prizes of 4 thousand dollars.

Hopefully this is just the beginning of a strong competitive scene starring women. On related issues, Na’vi has become the team of Counter Strike: Global Offensive that has generated the most money in a year.

Via: GGFORALL