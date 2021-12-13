CS: GO at AGS Flow 2021: Isurus defeated Leviathan 2-0 and was crowned champion of the Games Season SuperCup

Isurus defeated Leviatán Esports 2-0 and was crowned champion of the Games Season SuperCup at the Argentina Game Show. Find out all the details In this note!

After a weekend of pure Counter Strike: Global Offensive on the Argentina Game Show 2021, in which he not only returned to tournaments LAN, rather, it was the first tournament with an audience since the beginning of the pandemic for the Covid-19, Isurus champion of the Super Cup from America Pro League from Game Season. The shark beat 2 to 0 to Leviathan Esports on Sunday and won one of the last trophies of the year.

On Friday the first semifinal was played, in which they crossed the Marine dragon Y Furious Gaming. In this, Leviathan (which had Laser as a stand-in) surpassed its rivals by 2 to 0 by dominating in Vertigo by 16 to 4 and in Mirage by 16 to 6. The next day was the presentation of Isurus, who also did not have many problems to access the final. With a Nython very fine on both maps, the shark won by 2 to 0 against River plate after staying with Overpass for 16 to 9 and Ancient for 16 to 8.

With these results, the definition of the tournament had as protagonists Leviathan already Isurus, two of the best squads of CS: GO of the last few months. Despite the fact that in previous meetings the story was more even, this time the shark he emphatically beat his rival by 2 to 0. In Nuke, they managed to go to the change of ends with a minimum advantage of 8 to 7, and in the second half they showed all their potential, since they got 7 consecutive rounds to close 16 to eleven.

The second map was Inferno. This was a monologue of Isurus, Since on the CT side, they achieved an abysmal advantage of 12 to 3, which allowed them to play the T side with much more ease. Although they fell in the second round of pistols, they closed the map with a 16 to 6 advantage and were crowned champions of the Super Cup.

Isurus is undoubtedly one of the best teams in Counter Strike: Global Offensive region of. The recent addition of Nython, DeStiNy Y ALLE, It gave a new air to a team that made many changes in recent months and to which the results did not accompany it.

