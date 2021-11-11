To this day, looking for a new graphic at its launch price is a practically crazy mission. The cryptocurrency fever has made GPUs both a coveted and rare commodity, having huge ramifications for graphics production, distribution, and sourcing. but it may not end there.

As they say from the BitcoinPress portal, Raptoreum, a new cryptocurrency can become the next fad, since there are already several miners messing with it. Its algorithm is designed to use the L3 cache, which makes it AMD’s Ryzen and Threadripper processors are ideal for mining. At the moment, it seems that this would not touch the Intel CPUs.





After using graphics cards and solid-state drives for mining, crypto enthusiasts don’t want to stop trying new options. Mind you, this news comes with a little twist. Based on the price of the processors, it seems newer models are not the ones that could fall into the mining cycle, but the third generation of processors can offer a middle point between price, consumption and benefits.

At the moment, although it seems that this type of operations are beginning to proliferate, it does not seem that they are having a great impact on the availability of AMD chips, being able to find processors quite easily like the R9 5950X, the R7 5800X or the R9 3950X without having to pay ridiculous amounts for them, but that does not mean that they are sounding the alarms at the possibility of this changing.

We will have to wait and see how the situation evolves, but the arrival of the new AMD processors, that have almost triple the L3 cache, it can mean a new clash between miners, players and professionals in the sector, as is already happening in the field of CPUs. This can be aggravated by the fact, at least for now, that neither AMD nor Intel have announced that they will put measures to limit the use of their components when cryptocurrency mining.

All this only increases tensions around “crypto”, something that has already reached the world of videogames on two fronts, since it is not only affected by the lack of hardware, but also by software. We recently told you that Ubisoft was targeting the digital economy with NFTs, and they are not the only ones, which is proving quite controversial in a world of polarized opinions about it.