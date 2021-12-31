The well-known Spanish patisserie Escribá unveiled the new dessert that will be part of its menu and that is also inspired by cryptocurrencies, This new sweet is the Roscón de Reyes or better known as Crypto Tartell and can be paid with Bitcoins (BTC).

The Escribá or “Pastisseria Escribá” pastry shop has been founded since 1906, leaving its legacy from generation to generation and is located in the city of Barcelona – Spain, given its variety of cakes, sweets and all these years of travel. The pastry shop has been gaining a good reputation from both locals and foreigners.

One of the most striking factors of the Crypto Tartell is that it comes decorated with the Escribá cryptocurrency in white chocolate, and it also brings two surprises to anyone who buys it, since it contains a 24K gold coin to replace the bean and a crown of decoration of the roscón, it should be noted that the coin has no monetary value. In relation to the specifications given by the bakery itself, the roscón is made to be shared with approximately 6 to 8 people. It is filled with chocolate and orange truffle.

At the moment the roscón de reyes is trading at 59 euros and can be paid at its equivalent in bitcoins, This with the intention of the bakery to gradually enter the world of cryptocurrencies. “We intend to adapt to the system that will soon be much more common and common than economic transactions with conventional currency ” explained the pastry shop according to the Crónica Global web portal.

Similarly, el Crypto Tortell can only be ordered through the bakery’s website, but even so, the different forms of withdrawal and delivery are still available (at home or in the store).. At the time of purchase, the client will have to follow different steps and thus the same page will provide the price of the dessert in bitcoins since, due to its volatility, they cannot leave a static price.

