Crypto.com, one of the largest crypto exchange in the world, bought ad space at the Super Bowl to be disputed in the month of February 2021. According to what was communicated the crypto exchange has hired a 30-second ad in some of the Super Bowl commercial breaks.

To get into context, as revealed by the Wall street journal, the cost of advertising of at least 30 seconds will cost $ 6.5 million, which would seem to be little given the latest movements of Cypto.com within the sports world.

“Cryptocurrencies are something for everyone. Being in different sports allows us to get everyone where they are. The Super Bowl is just one more step in that, where it’s as massive as it gets. “said Steven Kalifowitz, the company’s chief marketing officer.

An exchange that does not stop

However, this is not the first move Crypto.com has made within American sports, as the crypto exchange bought the rights to the Lakers stadium name, in a contract of more than $ 700 million dollars.

They also recently announced that they would be the main sponsors of the Los Angeles City women’s soccer team, the Angel City Football Club.

But, this is not all, since the crypto exchange has also bet heavily on different sports such as the NBA, Formula 1, the Italian first division league and others.

Additionally, Steven Kalifowitz noted that Crypto.com’s aggressive strategy in sports around the world has consisted primarily of demonstrating that cryptocurrencies and their platforms are not a fad. But instead an industry that has the financial muscle to position itself in the best sports in the world.

“There are many people who say that cryptocurrencies are a fad, just as they said that the Internet was a fad. Cryptocurrencies are really the foundation of the next version of the Internet.“expressed Steven Kalifowitz.

As if that weren’t enough, the CEO of Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek, he hopes his company will not only outperform Binance in the first place, but will expect Crypto.com to become one of the top 20 consumer brands in the next 3-5 years, positioning itself alongside firms such as Adidas, Nike and Apple.

Today there is no international broadcast of any great sport that does not feature Crypto.com as one, or possible, advertiser.

