Konzum, the largest supermarket chain in Croatia, is keeping up by debuting payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC).

The company officially announced on December 1 that it now accepts nine cryptocurrencies for payment in its online store, allowing customers to use cryptocurrencies to purchase groceries, hygiene products, and household items.

According to the announcement, supported cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), EOS, Dai (DAI), XRP, Stellar (XLM), as well as stablecoins such as Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC). .

To enable the new crypto payments option, Konzum partnered with a local crypto payment processor, Electrocoin, to implement PayCek, a system that allows traders to accept cryptocurrency payments. Considering the high volatility of cryptocurrency prices, the PayCek system guarantees buyers a fixed exchange rate at the start of the transaction, allowing enough time for a successful execution, the announcement notes.

While Konzum only accepts cryptocurrencies online at the moment, it plans to expand the payment option across its entire supermarket chain in the near future. The retailer has more than 700 stores in Croatia and has more than 10,000 employees.

According to Konzum board member Uroš Kalinić, The introduction of crypto payments shows the company’s commitment to global trends and innovations in the retail sector.

“As the largest retail chain in Croatia, which in its history of almost 65 years is a continuous leader in the domestic market in terms of business results and technological achievements, we are proud to be leaders in another area that is rapidly developing and shaping. the future”, said.

Konzum did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.

