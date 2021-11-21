What did Claremont leave behind when he carried out his Second Genesis on X-Men? Here we have the answer.

We completed the supplemental mini-stories Marvel published in Classic X-Men, and the pages that were added to “Round off the series”. All in two books in Gold format, with the original covers of the series that recovered the history of the new generation of men x that Chris Claremont and his cartoonists became legend, and who thus saw their adventures recovered for later generations.

When Marvel brought back the classic adventures of the Patrol x, decided not only to do a reissue pure and simple, he wanted something more. And they gave their screenwriter Chris Claremont the opportunity to write a series of mini-stories to complement the main series. The writer decided to finish rounding up his ideas in the series, which suffered from quite a few editorial decisions that cut lengths and pages every two by three.

But this new series did not end there, perfecting your X Men was at your fingertips. Perhaps he could not rewrite it, or add everything he needed to say, but he had the opportunity to add small changes that added meaning to sequences that were compressed too much, or clarifications that had to be made afterwards, as well as redoing bullets by changing texts excessive or redundant. With Kieron Dwayer, John Byrne’s stepson, he was able to add those scraps to the pencils that squared the story.

The approaches to Wolverine and Jean Gray stand out, characters that have always been a favorite fan of the public, but also those of characters that are weaknesses for Claremont such as Nightcrawler and Dazzler. With the most psychological and internal details of these characters, the writer deepened and recovered many things that were sensed, but could not add.

The art of John Bolton sought that the important thing was the story, with gestures and narrative compositions that exposed the ideas clearly. But with that touch that the author has, he always shows a little more of the shadow that exists in the characters, and leaving details that everything is darker than it seems.

Kieron Dwyer had an opportunity to draw beyond those pages that repaired the series. A chapter that made it clear that he could take care of the series of a group, and not just a superhero as he did in the Captain America series, John Walker at that time. In addition to the covers and pages, his work did not stand out, but made it clear that action and clarity were his hallmark. That he was chosen as John Byrne’s stepson at the time was debatable, they spoke of recovering the legacy of the great it was from the author on X-Men with Claremont, but it was one more detail of the pink chronicle than of the artistic one.

These tomes released by Panini comics They have great value for the biggest fans of the Claremont X Patrol, the value of being able to peek into material that had been lost for a long time, and that we have not seen decently compiled in Spain for a long time. Its quality is already another matter. Some are little more than expositions of basic character characteristics, and others speak of their own fears and values, they are extensions, complements, not complete stories by themselves outside the framework of the series. Some brilliant and others funny, in general they fulfill their intention, many are not remarkable, but their value is greater for any fan, because it completes and unifies a series that is already a legend.