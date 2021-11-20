The jewel in the Chinese crown is losing steam by leaps and bounds and its shares on the stock market are trading at 2017 levels. The worst thing is that the company’s prospects are not at all favorable and everything indicates that it will continue to lose steam in the next fiscal year that begins April 1.

Downward results

The company has just reported results and immediately its shares have plummeted to very worrying levels, piercing the portfolios of millions of shareholders. In summary, Alibaba’s main problem is that its fundamentals are deteriorating at a very worrying rate. Thus, for example, the first quarter grew by 44%, the second fiscal quarter grew by 30% and from then on the alarms begin to go off. The company has explained in its analyst conference that it will grow below 23%, also coinciding with the quarter with the highest commercial activity that includes Singles Day, Black Friday and of course Christmas where supposedly the highest peak of sales occurs. year-round sales.

Despite the fact that it is a company that is growing, a deterioration in its numbers is clearly observed and that translates into a stock market crash of more than 50% in the last twelve months. Their published earnings per share shows a 35% drop compared to last year. The directors of the company had given an estimate of the drop in the result that all analysts thought was prudent, however, this data that should have been more positive and is well below last year.