Sometimes it is necessary to take one step back before taking two forward. A) Yes Pearl Abyss decided that, given the development of Crimson Desert focused on this year, they have decided to eliminate the exit date to work with more time on it. It is always a good decision if this assumes that crunch is avoided in development of the title, even if it means waiting longer to enjoy this game.

This decision has been communicated through the official Crimsom Desert Twitter account, in which they make the following statement (translated from English to Spanish):

«Since we revealed the Crimsom Desert gameplay last year, the feedback we have received from the community has been very encouraging to our team. We would like to thank you for your wonderful support and enthusiasm that you have shown from the beginning.

We are currently hard at work developing Crimsom Desert, which is rapidly evolving with new adventures and exciting experiences. However, we have decided to spend more time adding new ideas to create a deeper and more enriching game. In addition, to create the best possible experience, to ensure the safety and health of everyone involved in this project, we have decided to delay the release of Crimsom Desert. We will give you an updated date in the future.

Thank you very much for your continued support. We wish you and your loved ones the best, and will continue to work hard to meet up in Pywell soon.«

As we appreciate in the communiqué, the main objectives of the study go through enhance the Crimson Desert experience and minimize crunch among workers, thus preserving your health and safety. This title was announced last 2019 as an MMO that would serve as a prequel to Black Desert. Your community has good expectations in this video game, but this time we will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the next Pearl Abyss game.