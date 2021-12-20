With this application, you can create and edit online presentations that you will use later in work reports, school presentations, work and many other uses. One of its main advantages is that you can make your edits even without having to connect to the internet, since if you need it later, it will be updated when you have connection. The files are saved every so often with the autosave option, so that you do not lose your work at any time, you can also to collaborate and see the edits in real time. You can share, save or do whatever you want with your creations.

Another of its advantages is that you can access your documents from anywhere and at any time, you only need to access the corresponding service through the internet from your Google account and choose the file to view it. Also, if you want to see the presentations as they will be, you can go to Present next to Share and you will see it.

Create a presentation

If you want to get more out of Google documents you can log in with your Google account and create your own presentations from your mobile device or computer. You can start right from the start or with one of its templates. If you have a work or training institution account, use it as you will have access to greater possibilities.

On computer

To create a presentation from your computer, the first thing you have to do is go to Google Presentations in this web. At the top, you can give Start a new presentation and give New and Add. With this, you will have already created your presentation that you can edit according to your interests, since it provides you with many possibilities. You can get to this function directly from this web . You can also edit templates, slides that have been sent to you (making a copy) or uploading a presentation file to Google Docs from the same tool.

If you have one work or school account, you will need to log in with your account to create a file from a template, as some features are only available for these types of accounts. To do this, you just have to go to Documents, Spreadsheets, Presentations or Forms and from there on the right side you should click Template Gallery. Choose the one you want to use and a copy of it will open that you can edit. From this same site you can create your own custom template opening the file you want to copy and in File click Make a copy and write a name and where to save.

On Android

In order to take advantage of the Google Presentations tool, you can download your app on Android. First of all, you have to go to the Play Store and type its name in the search above. Later you will give it to download and it will appear on your home screen. You just have to open it and start working with it.

Can access directly from this link giving install and, once you have done it, it will appear on your computer. Remember to update it when it alerts you to access its security and functionality improvements. Once you enter the app, you can create your presentations from the bottom of the page, a + sign appears.

You can choose a template or create a new presentation. You will not only access many more templates If you have a work or educational account, you will have some basic ones to choose from and that may be of interest to you.

On iPhone and iPad

In order to use the Google presentations application on iOS devices, you will have to open the app Store and type the name of the application in the search bar. You have to give Get and Install and once you have done it, it will appear on your home screen. You can find it directly in this link.

When accessing it, after downloaded, you will do as in Android, since you will have to create a new presentation from scratch or with your own template of your choice. You can also make a copy of others you have and thus edit it to your liking.

Edit presentations

Once you have created your presentations, you can edit them to create just what you need. You have many options at your disposal, such as the ability to change the format, add slides, organize, tools, plugins, and more. If you look closely, just below you can add speaker notes so that you have a reference in your presentations.

The first thing you should do is go to the file, add a title, a subtitle and the text you want. You can change the font size, make bold, change the color, add solid or gradient fill color, add shapes like arrows and much more.

Add slides

To add new slides, you have several possibilities. You can do it in the upper left part of the page and you will see a sign that says more. You have the option of Add from there, so choose what best suits what you are looking for based on the content you will introduce. If you go to the section Slide from the menu, right next to Format and Organize, you will give add new. From there, you have other options like duplicate, delete, skip, change background and other options, apply design, transition, edit theme.

You can add the slides you want from the beginning or at the moment, edit them and even order them from the corresponding option in the menu. In addition to other issues that we will comment on below and that it is interesting that you explore to optimize your presentations.

Add animations

If you want to add animations to the slide, you will only have to give the text or image you want to add the animation to and click Insert and animation. The transitions will be made from the slide section and Change transition. Once you have done it, different options will appear for you to include the ones you want. For change animations and transitions you will go to see, Animations, you choose and change the speed by dragging the control.

To apply an animation to each line of the list you will have to click on the box that is next to By Paragraph. You will have to do all this from your computer in the corresponding service, since from your mobile device from the app it will not be possible.

Change layout

You can customize the design of your presentations by resorting to templates, reusing other designs or customizing each of the slides to fit what you are looking for. In Slide, if you give to change the theme Possible topics will appear on the right side of the page. You will only have to choose the one that interests you the most, if you like one or import a topic. You will now be able to see your creations with the new selected theme. You can also edit topic (on slide) to adapt the structure to what you are looking for.

In the same section, you can change the background giving the corresponding option. You can choose a color, image, or even reset the design. You will add to the topic and done. You can edit it as you like or add new content if you wish.

You can do this yourself just on top of your presentation, since you will find yourself more at hand with the background, layout, theme and even transition options. Once you choose it, the options that you have at your disposal will appear. It is an easier way to use these functions with which you will give a new look to your documents.

Share and download

To share the file, you can do it from the top of the document itself, in Share. On the other hand, you can do it in the Presentations, choosing the file and giving Share. In the upper right corner, you will have to give to share. If you want to do the same with multiple files, you can go to Drive and choose two or more files with the Shift key (below caps lock).

Once you’ve done it, you can add people with whom to share it u get a link to show it to more people easily (they can access it from the link). When you add new people, they will receive an email with access to the document. If you have the option restricted and you want to see that anyone with the link can access it, even if you have not given it to them, you can change this option in the same option to obtain a link, in the blue text. To share, you will have to copy the link and paste it to whoever you want.

From Android and iOS, you just have to go to the 3 points that is right next to the name of the file and give to Share. If you want to do it with several files at the same time, send them to a folder and share it. You can also do it from Google Drive. In the same option of share and export you can make a copy or give to download so that you have your presentations on your device and not only in the cloud.

To save them, on the computer you will go to File and give to save. You can do it as PowerPoint, PDF, OpenDocument, plain text, JPEG, PNG and SVG files. You can also make a copy, print, manage people and links, copy the link, send a copy and more. If from the computer you give publish on the web, in file, you can publish the content so that everyone can see it and make a few simple adjustments. Be careful with this as you should not share confidential, personal files or files that could harm you in any way.