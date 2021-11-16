If you are a fan of Dragon Ball, you must already know the adult version of Gohan, who is also Goku’s first son. Adult Gohan was first introduced to the anime in the Buu saga during the events of Dragon Ball Z., and although we have fallen in love with the character since the first time we saw him, a talented Reddit user has reimagined the look of Gohan in his adult version. A few weeks ago another user did something similar and redesigned Trunks in an incredible way.

The Reddit user responsible for this adult Gohan redesign is u / 7SoldTheWorld, and in a series of vignettes in the best comic / manga style he shows us his perspective of adult Gohan. Despite the physical modifications that Gohan has undergone in this version, the user it has not been limited to this section. According to account in the comments, he has also modified some aspects of the personality and history of the adult Gohan, and tells us that this version is «plus a kind of Clak Kent / Superman«.

Balances work and life, trains every day after work, probably trains Videl and Pan (her way of bonding with the family… not to mention Videl is also a fighter), Goten and Trunks. Practice with Vegeta and Piccolo. He does not like to hurt others, but he will do what he has to DO to keep the promise he made to his late father. (We will keep Goku dead for the sake of alternate Gohan character development and heir as Earth’s protector / strongest and MC.) Gohan trains due to the threats he experienced as a child and uses Android 16 and Goku’s words in his head to keep that fire inside and keep getting stronger. I think this Gohan would be the MC that everyone would accept.

Of course, this user is also quite active in other social networks, and in them he shares much more of his fabulous art. its Instagram account is @SevenSignsArt, just like his twitter, so if you want to take a look at the rest of his work you just have to follow the link. He mostly seems to be dedicating himself to Dragon Ball illustrations, although we also find other different animes, and we love the result.