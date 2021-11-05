They create a robot capable of inoculating vaccines quickly and painlessly. This is how this needleless technology works.

For just over a year, people have been talking about the coronavirus vaccine. Many are the theories that have been said in this regard, but the truth is that a large part of the population of developed countries already has the complete guideline, regardless of the department they belong to. Due to the disease that is being featured on the front page on a daily basis, the term vaccine has skyrocketed in searches.

Many people, on the other hand, have a phobia of the implications of inoculating the content of the vaccine. Needles continue to be an obstacle to obtaining immunization, so a part of the population has decided not to be part of the group of vaccinated people. Could there be some other way to obtain antibodies to viruses that affect society on a day-to-day basis? Robotics, as it could not be in form, seems to have found a solution.

Cobi, which is how this curious robot is called, is nothing more than a metal arm that is capable of inoculating vaccines without the need for a needle involved. To do this, an in-depth study has been carried out with the aim of determining a differential method for get an immunization without apparent pain. Even so, there are other reasons that lead us to think that we are facing a revolutionary model of accessing the vaccine in question.

Acting autonomously, without the need for an operator behind, makes it possible to speed up the act of vaccination. In this way, in hectic periods such as the one experienced in recent months, it is possible to immunize a greater part of the population in a shorter time, with all that this can imply in terms of health! It is, therefore, a solution that should be carefully analyzed in order to understand the improvements made with this system.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the most outstanding features of this technology, why are we facing a business model that may become differential in the medium term and, of course, why this revolutionary technology could be implemented in future vaccination campaigns.

Cobi as a solution to immunize more population in less time

This curious robotic arm incorporates several interesting aspects to understand to what extent it can contribute to society in the future. The most diffuse quality, curiously, is related to the absence of pain. As can be read in the specialized portal New Atlas, the robot is capable of emit the jet of liquid at high pressure that passes through a hole the width of a human hair. Even so, it has not yet been explained how Cobionix will achieve it in the future.

The operation, as you can see, seems very simple. The first step is to show the identity of the person to know if he has been required for vaccination or if, on the contrary, he is not authorized by the health administrations. Subsequently, once the first step is confirmed, the aforementioned arm proceeds to determine the position on the arm of the main person. It is a process to improve, since it is still somewhat slow, but despite this, it is quite efficient.

This is possible thanks to the arrangement of a LiDAR sensor. This technology, which plays a fundamental role in autonomous driving, provides valuable information. Among other aspects, it is able to determine the exact position, the distance between the arm and the robot and, of course, the determination of the exact place where the arm is. After that, take the necessary steps to go to that location.

A system designed, above all, to be a benchmark in vaccination

There are still certain questions to be asked. How is this technology able to avoid the pain in the inoculations of the vaccines? Solving this mystery seems fundamental, since it seems difficult to get the procedure mentioned above. Even so, it is expected that in the coming months more in-depth detail on this topic can be obtained. Still, what other qualities are worth highlighting?

Within the company they are aware that it is still too early for the health market to see this proposal favorably. It is expected, however, that in within 2 years can serve in hospitals, clinics and vaccination centers. Despite this, the next few months will be fundamental to guarantee its viability in the medium term, since the issue related to the absence of vaccines must be studied in depth.

In the previous images it is observed how there can be no failure when applying the amount of the vaccine. This is so because the pods are established through a single tube. In this way, it can be verified, later, if the vaccination has been carried out.

