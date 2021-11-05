Craig Federighi is once again against the new European digital market laws in a presentation in Portugal.

The new digital marketing laws in Europe are once again the main topic of one of Apple’s most important executives during the Web Summit 2021, in Lisbon.

Apple’s senior vice president, Craig Federighi He was in a presentation on security and privacy held in Portugal. During this event, the subject of digital market laws (DMA) that could come to be applied next year was inevitably addressed.

Apple does not purchase app downloads outside of the App Store

This issue has been one of Apple’s main concerns this year, since European law has declared the existence of a monopoly directed by Apple within the App Store.

As a solution to this, an alternative App Store was thought of that is outside the total control of the company and that allows users to access the side loading apps. This is downloading and installing applications from sources other than the App Store.

This for Apple not a viable option, because for the company a second App Store would put the security and privacy of the user at risk and this was reiterated by Craig Federighi in the Lisbon presentation.

“As an engineer who wants the iPhone to be kept as safe as possible for our users, there is one part that concerns me, and that is the provision that would require the iPhone to allow side loading. Rather than giving users more options, that provision would deprive consumers of choosing a more secure platform.

All of this comes at a time when people keep information more personal and confidential than ever on their iPhones. And I can tell you that there have never been cybercriminals more determined to get your hands on it. “

The iPhone would be vulnerable

On the need for cybercriminals to access private data of iPhone users mentioned the following.

“There have never been more cybercriminals determined to access your private information on your iPhone. Sideloading is a cybercriminal’s best friend … and demanding that on the iPhone would be a gold rush for the malware industry.”

According to Craig Federighi “This legislation would open a Pandora’s box of unreviewed and malware-ridden software that would deny everyone the option of the iPhone’s safe approach”.

And it is that the vice president has not been discreet when expressing and showing his dissatisfaction with the legislation that could change everything we know until today in security and privacy when we download and use applications on an iPhone.

“I’m clearly not a fan of side loading, but I want to address an argument I hear a lot: ‘Let people choose whether or not to side load. Let them judge the risks and they can decide for themselves.’ And it’s easy to see the attraction. of this argument, but history shows us that it doesn’t work the way we expect because even if you don’t intend to sideload, people are routinely coerced or tricked into doing it. And that’s true across the board, even on platforms. like Android, that side loading is a difficult thing to do. “

With these new words, Apple’s position on the possibility of allow side loading of apps or to leave it to fate that the user can know the risks you would have by accepting it of your own choice.

These kinds of aspects are what make Apple one of the most appreciated brands by its consumers. In fact, it currently has more than 90% loyalty from its customers, a number that has been known to win. offering the best in guaranteeing the security and privacy of the users.

