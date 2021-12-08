During the last decades, depression has shown a drastic increase worldwide. More and more people are affected by this condition. Although the truth is that since the appearance of Covid-19, the incidence has seen an exponential increase. But it is not all because more and more people have a mental health problem that affects their well-being and does not allow a correct lifestyle.

In that sense, one of the biggest drawbacks today is that there is no certainty about the immediate future. There are more questions than answers about the situation that exists throughout the world. And when it seems that there are slight improvements, sprouts or new variants of the virus appear that generate serious repercussions.

In this regard, the health sector is the one that has been most affected but it is not the only one. The economy and education have also suffered severe damage from the Covid-19 pandemic. Life is now more expensive and opportunities seem to be less and less. In the end they are factors that cause further depression.

To date, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that Five percent of the global population has problems with depression. Although if it is analyzed individually then there are countries in which the problem is more noticeable.

Where have the cases of depression increased?

Based on an investigation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), all its countries have suffered. The largest increase occurred in Mexico because before the pandemic three percent of adults had symptoms of this disorder. While now the figure is 28 percent and remains in constant increase.

For its part, Sweden also presents a similar scenario because it went from 11 to 30 percent in just over a year. While Australia has been one of the examples to control the Covid-19 pandemic but even that has not protected the mental health of its population. Adults with signs of depression went from 10 to 28 percent.

While at the opposite extreme is Italy, which is one of the nations with the least variation in this area. Statistics show that it went from six to 17 percent. Another notable case is Japan because the initial eight percent now stands at 17 percent.

For all the aforementioned, a lesson that the Covid-19 pandemic should leave behind is not to neglect mental health. Problems like depression seem minor but can lead to bouts of sadness that can have fatal consequences.