WiFi Mesh Tenda MW6 Nova system

The Tenda MW6 Nova WiFi Mesh system has a wireless connection that covers more than 500 square meters to which we can add up to 9 nodes to achieve a coverage of more than 1,000 m2. A set of three units It has a price of 97.51 euros, 43% cheaper than its usual price, giving us the possibility of covering up to 500 m2 for less than 100 euros. The main characteristics of this Wi-Fi Mesh system are that it is simultaneous dual band with Wi-Fi AC1200, this means that we can achieve speeds of up to 300Mbps in the 2.4GHz band, and a speed of up to 867Mbps in the 5GHz band.

The technology tenda beamforming mesh It offers powerful and reliable network signals and is designed for multi-room spaces and homes. It has a network name (ssid) that allows us to move it from one room to another without losing the connection due to continuous roaming. On the other hand, it has a simple and elegant design that we can integrate anywhere in our office or home.

WiFi Tenda app

Through the Tenda Wi-Fi application we can establish guest access, block devices, parental controls and / or give priority to the devices that interest us on the network. This WiFi Mesh system supports up to 90 devices connected simultaneously thanks to the MU-MIMO technology, which makes it a good option to have a good connection in office environments.