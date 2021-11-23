The global race of countries to reach the complete vaccination scheme against Covid-19 shows uneven progress. There is still much to do and there are several aspects that must be considered before ending the pandemic. There is even a risk that the disease will continue forever even if it is no longer as dangerous as it is now. The future looks uncertain and there are many questions that have not been answered.

First, the record-time development of immunization has been one of the greatest inventions of the modern era. Never before had a project of this type been achieved in less than a year. But now the next challenge has been distribution and this is where we see the most adversities.

Countries with the best vaccination campaigns

Based on updated data from Our World in Data, the most advanced nation in the world is Singapore. So far 91.9 percent of its inhabitants already have a complete vaccination scheme. Thanks to the above, the death figures have fallen to the lowest levels since the start of the pandemic.

With more than 80 percent of the population with the complete vaccination schedule, the United Arab Emirates (88.4 percent), Portugal (87.8 percent), Chile (83 percent) and Spain (80.3 percent).

In that vein, Europe, which is currently facing its worst wave of infections in the pandemic, there are still half a dozen countries with less than 30 percent of their inhabitants fully immunized against COVID-19. Such is the case of Belarus (25.7 percent), Bulgaria (24.6 percent), Moldova (22.8 percent) and Ukraine (22.7 percent), in addition to Bosnia Herzegovina (22.1 percent).

In all the above cases, the greatest enemy to overcome is the adversity of people to receive the biological. To date, the presence of anti-vaccine groups is very strong and they are accused of being responsible for this phenomenon.

In the case of Mexico, there are 75 million 862 thousand 107 people who have been vaccinated against this disease. Of them, 64 million 249 thousand 748 have a complete scheme, which equates to 85 percent. Although it is a misleading figure because it only considers adults. If all the inhabitants are considered, then the percentage is much lower.

Those who occupy the lowest places

While there are other nations that are in the last places in the world in people with a complete Covid-19 vaccination scheme but for other reasons. In this case we refer to those who have not been able to acquire enough doses for financial reasons.

The most notorious cases are Nicaragua (8.4 percent), Haiti (0.5 percent), and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (0.1 percent). Therefore, they are the ones most at risk and it will take years to protect all its inhabitants.