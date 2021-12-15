The current pandemic has left several lessons because knowledge is constantly updated. What was considered true at the beginning is now no longer so and the clearest example can be observed with the children. At first it was thought that they were immune to this new disease but today it is known that this is not true. Although their risk is lower, they can be infected and even die. For this reason, childhood vaccination against Covid-19 is becoming more and more relevant.

In this vein, it is necessary to remember that a year ago when immunization campaigns began in the world, minors were not allowed to receive the biological. The reason is because volunteers of this type did not participate during the clinical trials. Therefore, the consequences or possible repercussions were not known.

The long road that has had to be traveled

It took several months to adjust the formula and get a special version for teens 12 to 17 years old. The input manufactured by Pfizer was the first to achieve this and there are already several countries that have applied the biological one.

While now the discussion about childhood vaccination against Covid-19 is whether minors between the ages of five and 11 can receive the immunization. So far few countries allow it and only from certain manufacturers.

In this sense, just on November 25, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) agreed to recommend the authorization of the Comirnaty 10 µg vaccine from Pfizer for children. While shortly before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did the same in the United States.

For its part, in Mexico the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) still does not approve childhood vaccination against Covid-19. Although it is expected that in a matter of time all minors, regardless of their age, can receive immunization. At the moment it can only be received by those who have at least 12 years.

Who supports that children can receive the vaccine?

Although beyond what the health authorities think, the Ipsos consultancy carried out a world survey. In total, 2,625 parents from 16 different countries were asked if they would allow their children to receive the vaccine against this new disease.

As part of the results, it was obtained that Brazil (78%) and Mexico (74%) have the highest percentage of people fully willing to vaccinate their children against Covid-19.

While at the opposite extreme appear the United Kingdom (22%), South Africa (23%) and Canada (25%) with only a minimal part of the population that would accept immunization in their children.