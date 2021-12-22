Known as the largest tournament organizer in the world, has brought us news and once again shown great support for its users, since Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, has let us know through an announcement, a new competitive circle with regional leagues in the U.S Y Europe.

With the hashtag #GGFORALL, they brought us news about their next tournament, letting us know that they are receiving and summoning all their players equally, giving us the opportunity to win $ 500,000 USD regular season prizes will be played online.

The same that has attracted the attention and follow-up of many followers through Twitter.

What has been emphasized is that there will be 2 finals that will be played in person in DreamHack Dallas Y Dreamhack winter, at the beginning of June and the end of November respectively.

Additional competitions will also be held at various independent events such as DreamHack Valencia, and smaller competitions for women in the ESEA Cash Cups.

On this, the future direction of the project will be partially led by a council of female players who will provide feedback to ESL and other organizers on the growth of the scene.

According to the company, one of the most important objectives will be to integrate the winners of the women’s circuit into the ESL Pro Tour.

And although this is not the first time that an initiative like this appears: #GGFORALL is similar to the program Game Changers by Valorant, started by Riot games to sustain the female scene of your shooter game.

Likewise, ESL has set out to offer not just more infrastructure, but a non-toxic, harassment-free environment that promotes growth. With this, the new initiative will also include a talent development program to find and cultivate the next wave of presenters and on-screen talent.