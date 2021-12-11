Kick Ass 3 it has always been on everyone’s lips for many years. Recently, Mark Millar touched on the movie.

For many years, fans have been waiting for confirmation of Kick Ass 3. This film adaptation of the comic book series by Mark Millar, became a great success from its first installment. Following the release of its sequel in 2013, there have been many rumors about a new movie. However, it never got anywhere. Finally, Millar spoke about it and released several details.

This story starred Aaron Taylor Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz. It introduces us to Dave, a young man who is a fan of comics and who always goes unnoticed. However, he decides to become a superhero even if he does not have superpowers, has not undergone hard training and does not have a significant reason for it. There has been talk for a long time about a third installment or a reboot of the franchise. Therefore, Mark Millar decided to tell what happens with Kick Ass in an interview with ScreenRant.

Will there be a new movie?

“It’s funny, occasionally something comes up on the third Kick Ass, but it’s never true. What happens is, I think, one of the original actors is being interviewed by another movie and they ask them and they say ‘Well, I don’t know, maybe’ and then it becomes a headline ”, commented Mark Millar, who assures that there have never been official conversations about the third installment.

Millar notes that he constantly talks to director Matthew Vaughn, who is one of his best friends. “I speak with Matthew Vaughn three times a week. Matthew is one of my best friends and we have no plans because I’m on Netflix and he has deals with Apple, and Kick-Ass is from Universal. So there are definitely no plans, maybe sometime in the future, we will have one last story to tell, which is the final big story. ”

“I also like the idea of ​​that, because we can practically go back to all the characters a little later in different places, so there is a potential story there at some point,” commented. However, he wanted to make it very clear that there are no plans for Kick Ass 3.