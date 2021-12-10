This obstacle not only means the impossibility of operating in the United States market, but also the prohibition of working with any of the companies belonging to him. The simple fact of not having the google services It has been the main drag on the brand to return to what it was before, but is this possible? Is there a way that Huawei can make use of the applications of the big G again?
Huawei has a plan
With the arrival of Joe biden to power it was thought that the measures taken against the Asian brand would be relaxed in a certain way, but the reality is that the opposite has happened. As if that were not enough, the current president extended the list of banned companies. In addition to a new law based on the licensing ban by the FCC to listed firms.
Even so, it is possible that Huawei has a plan to find the exact key to be able to sell its phones with Google softwares, thus avoiding the blockade. Once the law is made, the trick is made, the saying affirms and it is that the only thing the Chinese company must do to avoid the veto is give up their mobiles to third party companies.
This means that Huawei will not be in charge of manufacturing your devices. In fact, the name of the brand would not even be reflected in the terminal, although I would continue to enter benefits for the sales of their smartphone licenses.
It is rumored that the one in charge of carrying out this is PTAC, a conglomerate that distributes some of the company’s phones in China. One of the most recent cases is the launch of the Huawei Nova 9. In the event that this happens, the next mobiles that reach the rest of the world will have all Google services, as well as 5G connectivity.
Honor goes to your roll
It has been a little over a year since the separation between Honor and Huawei. This led to the first being released from the veto produced by the United States Government, as it began to work in a Independent.
After several months of negotiations with the respective suppliers Like Qualcomm and Google, it became official around the middle of this year that the new Honor 50 would have Google apps at its disposal.
Of course, not everything can be perfect. From the United States they are considering veto option which was part of Huawei at the time. However, this need not be done, as recently It was also tried to do the same with Xiaomi, which decided to take the case to the Federal Court and was successful.