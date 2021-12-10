This obstacle not only means the impossibility of operating in the United States market, but also the prohibition of working with any of the companies belonging to him. The simple fact of not having the google services It has been the main drag on the brand to return to what it was before, but is this possible? Is there a way that Huawei can make use of the applications of the big G again?

Huawei has a plan

With the arrival of Joe biden to power it was thought that the measures taken against the Asian brand would be relaxed in a certain way, but the reality is that the opposite has happened. As if that were not enough, the current president extended the list of banned companies. In addition to a new law based on the licensing ban by the FCC to listed firms.

Even so, it is possible that Huawei has a plan to find the exact key to be able to sell its phones with Google softwares, thus avoiding the blockade. Once the law is made, the trick is made, the saying affirms and it is that the only thing the Chinese company must do to avoid the veto is give up their mobiles to third party companies.