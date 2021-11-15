Corvette Racing has defined its short-term future. Double program in WEC and IMSA for 2022, with a Corvette C8.R in each championship. In the Endurance World Championship it will compete under homologation specifications, while in the new GTD Pro category of the IMSA it will do so with ABS, new aerodynamics and other changes to get as close as possible to the GT3 specifications. A bet that could well be maintained in 2023, while by 2024 the General Motors firm will debut the Corvette Z06 GT3.R with which he intends to make the definitive leap to the GT3 category.

One of the keys to this transition is that Corvette Z06 GT3.R Coming to Private Teams, since he will be the protagonist of a ‘careers-client’ program. For this reason, the future of the official Corvette Racing project beyond 2023 is in question and Laura Wontrop Klauser herself as General Motors competition manager has suggested that this new competitive model could leave the official project of Corvette Racing, a structure directed by Pratt & Miller, out of the equation. The decision is whether to maintain this official structure in the IMSA GTD Pro class or to focus all efforts on supporting customers. and it depends on the WEC.

Laura Wontrop Klauser He noted in this regard: “We are still figuring out what to do. In the end it is to see the ‘landscape’ and verify that it is more appropriate. We would like to continue to have the Corvette Racing team on the grid in the future, as people know it. However, there are other options and anything can happen. If it continues, it will have to change in some way due to the different classes and the GT3 ‘racing-client’ program, as this will focus a large part of the efforts. We are not ready to commit to anything at this time, at least beyond 2023. We are going to wait and see what happens, mainly because we do not know what will happen to the WEC.