Against all odds, the season Autumn-winter 2021/2022 brings together all the black tie parties and events that we have not been able to celebrate throughout 2020 and part of 2021. With weddings almost every weekend, firms do not hesitate to launch perfect dresses to succeed. If you want to find a unique and different garment, Cortefiel shows us seven options for all tastes.

The plain versions are elegant and simple

Simplicity is pleasing, more so if it is accompanied by an extra waste of elegance. Whether in full color or opting for more classic versions like black, these dresses have been designed to succeed. Playing with the accessories, these options could make us the perfect guest.





– Hoss Intropia midi dress, 199 euros.

Asymmetric midi dress.





– Slowlove batwing sleeve knit dress, 69.99 euros.

Black knit dress.





– Long dress by Hoss Intropia, 199 euros 99.50 euros.

Asymmetrical on the sleeves and open back.

Prints that will never go out of style

There are prints that will never go out of style and polka dots are an example. Perfect to make a difference, this print adds originality and distinction to party dresses.





– Vero Moda long dress with 3/4 sleeves and V-neck, 39.99 euros.

Long dress with 3/4 sleeves and V-neck.

Little things that make a difference

There are unique details that make the piece in question an authentic work of art, and the rhinestones and sequins help to do so. These options are perfect to create a unique style where delicacy makes an appearance.





– Hoss Intropia midi dress, 299 euros.

This design brings a vintage and very feminine touch.





– Hoss Intropia midi dress, 199 euros.

Made with light and fluid material.





– Long dress by Hoss Intropia, 199 euros.

Made with delicate beadwork and sheer material.

