If you find that suddenly copying to iPhone and pasting to Mac doesn’t work, the solution is closer than you think. Due to this functionality the Universal Clipboard of Apple devices is quite simple to fix. At least in the most common situations. Let’s see how to get it.

What are the functions that work between Apple devices

In 2014 and with iOS 8, Apple unveiled one of its key ecosystem functionalities: Handoff. With it, the user could do certain things on an Apple device and lean on another of the brand automatically. These functions include:

It is the latter that interests us in our case, because you have encountered problems and it no longer works for you. All these functions have in common that the user must meet a number of hardware requirements (All Macs, iPads and iPhones have been supported for several years). And also share the same Apple ID, have bluetooth and Wi-Fi activated.

When copying to iPhone and pasting to Mac doesn't work





Yes copying on the iPhone and pasting on the Mac worked for you Until recently, the normal thing is that it is nothing serious and it is enough to do one of these routine checks:

Make sure both devices have the same Apple ID in iCloud settings.

Check that Wi-Fi and bluetooth are activated on both devices.

See if you have Handoff enabled on your Mac in System Preferences> General and on your iPhone in Settings> General> Handoff and AirPlay.

If everything is correct but You still can’t copy to iPhone and paste to Mac, try to solve it like this:





Restart both devices, sometimes the dumbest action fixes the most complex problems.

Turn the bluetooth antenna off and on.

Turn Wi-Fi on and off.

Check that they are both on the same Wi-Fi network.

If all this does not work, you will have to resort to a more complex solution: sign out of your iCloud account and sign in again on both teams. With all this, you should have managed to solve the copy on the iPhone and paste on the Mac.