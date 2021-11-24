Converse is preparing a line of footwear and other clothing items as part of a strategy to celebrate 25 years of Pokémon.

With this strategy, the brand hopes to win over fans of anime, which is one of the most popular of the last 20 years and also one of the most iconic.

In addition to tennis shoes, Converse has designed T-shirts, hoodies and hats with designs that include some of the most recognizable Pokémon characters.

Converse has a new collection of Pokémon footwear and other apparel ready that it hopes to win over anime fans.

To this day, Pokémon is one of the most popular animated series in history and, without a doubt, an almost obligatory reference for anime fans who, it must be said, are not few.

Based on this, the idea of ​​creating an alliance with characters of the stature of Pikachu, Charmander, among others, is an infallible strategy if you want to win over the audience.

In this way, the iconic tennis brand that has dressed basketball legends is creating a strategic alliance with Pokémon for a new line of footwear that also includes T-shirts, sweatshirts and caps.

As reported by Hypebeast, this new collection is made up of a variety of Chuck Taylor models with themed prints, where the characters of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle and, of course, Pikachu stand out.

On the other hand, with respect to garments such as t-shirts, sweatshirts and caps, the brand also has several designs ready with which it hopes, in some way, to conquer that large niche of consumers that anime fans represent.

The purpose of the brands is to reach the greatest number of consumers and, for this, they develop strategies of all kinds to fulfill their objective.

Likewise, there are brands that take advantage of the popularity of television series, movies, athletes, etc., to develop products or some special event and, with this, try to increase their number of customers.

Based on that, it is a common strategy between brands and, to tell the truth, they tend to have a significant acceptance. Let’s remember when Puma launched its Nintendo-themed shoe line or the one that Vans developed with the image of Mario Bros, one of the most popular video games in history.

Although it is an interesting idea or initiative, since it requires some inventiveness to create attractive designs, the truth is that it is an old marketing trick that aims to win over consumers.

The Converse and Pokémon collection, both footwear and other garments, will arrive on December 10; However, so far there is no information about its launch in Mexico, which may be surprising, given that in our country there is a large community of followers of said anime.

Pokémon came to light in 1996 and, since then, it has become one of the most attractive and iconic cartoons of the last 20 years.

To this day it is one of the most powerful franchises and its fan base continues to increase, where its video game for mobile devices, Pokémon Go, has had a large part of the responsibility.

There are even those who compare the popularity of Pokémon with that of cartoons such as The Simpsons, South Park, among others, in which certain winks or references have been made in some of its chapters.

Now read: