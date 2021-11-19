We show you some devices that you can control with your voice thanks to assistants smart last generation.

The constant evolution of the different artifacts technological has allowed various companies that dominate this market worldwide to promote new needs to their consumers by making their lives easier with some innovative proposals, one of them, the assistants smart.

Smart assistants are robots that respond to our requests with some voice commands, having increasingly sophisticated technology, in addition to a constant growth of actions to be carried out with them, such as sending text messages, performing searches for us, controlling the home lighting, and other functions.

According to the graph of Statista on the voice assistants with the greatest impact on the market, assistant intelligent from Amazon, Alexa, leads the list with a score of 110.2, subsequently Google Assistant with 97.3, Apple Siri with 38.3, Samsung Bixby with 25.5 and SoundHound with 11.0.

These types of products provided by different brands, in addition to creating futuristic environments within homes, also achieve that these are considered as “smart homes“, Since they have an internet connection which allows them to perform these functions, a trend that will become increasingly important as the years go by.

Statista shows in its graph that it is expected that the homes smart (smarthomes) manage to dominate the 21.09 per story of the homes around the world, so we will constantly see new innovations and technologies that will allow us to control our homes through voice commands.

Netzhome contains within its product catalog some state-of-the-art devices that allow you to control them thanks to “the magic of your voice” with smart assistants, particularly with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, by mentioning some commands, or if you prefer, you can choose to control them from your smart phone with the free Netzhome app; among them:

Wi-Fi smart spotlight: This device, despite being relatively simple, will allow you to control the intensity of the lights in your home that, in addition to giving you the opportunity to create a warmer atmosphere, you will also save and significantly reduce your energy consumption.

Wi-Fi smart socket: This device will mainly allow you to save energy, since you can program the times in which you want the devices to start their energy consumption, as well as program the times where you avoid the passage of energy in places that do not require it, for example: Yes you leave your cell phone charging at night, you can program it so that at a certain time the socket stops the power supply.

Outdoor Wi-Fi IP Camera: This product is ideal to protect your home from anywhere in the world, since you can access its live broadcast at any time, if you have an internet connection.

Wi-Fi smart switch: This product will allow you to program that the lights or other devices are activated or turned off (depending on your preference) at a specific time, or that they turn on the moment you enter your home, etc., whose functions you can program thanks to the different smart assistants.

These were some of the many products that you can control thanks to the smart assistants, either with Netzhome products or other brands, but that in the same way will provide you with greater comfort within your smart home.