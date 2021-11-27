Continental will be the supplier of advanced displays with OLED technology for an unknown global manufacturer. The components giant has won one of the juiciest supply contracts in recent years. High-resolution screens that will be ready for production in 2023, so the future model will arrive in the middle of the decade.

OLED technology has taken over the rear lighting systems in newer cars and also in the interior displays. Some LEDs, called organic, because they are capable of producing not only extremely bright light, but can also produce purer colors and. The result is a level of sharpness that exceeds the capacity of the human eye, thus reaching a state of perfection that is difficult to distinguish.

Continental is one of the leading vendors in the market, announcing an OLED screen for a new model that will arrive in the middle of the decade. The giant has conquered a world manufacturer to supply the screens of its next model, a very juicy contract with a total order value of around € 1 billion. Of course, nothing is known about which manufacturer is the one that has reached the agreement with Continental, but the supplier has pointed out that will start manufacturing the new OLED screen in 2023.

Detail of the interior and screen of the new BMW iX 2022, the electric SUV from Munich

Continental to stand out in the interior of a mysterious new model

A small detail, so it is possible to think that the new model will arrive in the middle of the decade, between 2024 and 2025. The firm has announced that its new OLED screen will offer users a new level of experience, at an aesthetic level, since it dispenses with the characteristic backlighting of the current generation of LCD screens, so that the display is clearer and, at the same time , allows to develop fine structures, plants and even curved.

A technique that also allows you to illuminate only the pixels necessary to provide the most relevant information. Continental has advanced an image that reproduces a screen with these qualities, flat, extremely thin and also curved, offering part of the information to the driver. And what’s even better is that thanks to OLED technology, vision quality is not lost even at an angle of up to 180º. However, which is the mysterious manufacturer that will mount this sophisticated screen is what makes this novelty really interesting

It is known that the supply will be maintained for a minimum period of five years, from 2023 to 2028. A shorter life cycle than usual, and more typical of electric cars in which technology advances much more rapidly and adapting to it implies reducing your life in the market. Continental keeps a secret about the preview image, because although it shows a very futuristic interior, it is perfectly feasible. The bets are open, but for the type of design seen in the preview, there are very close similarities to BMW, so perhaps the German manufacturer is the one behind this more sophisticated interior …