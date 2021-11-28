Interior design is the most difficult area in new car models. The latest technology dominates, and so do the displays. When the big question is what is the ideal size while maintaining maximum security, Continental has presented ShyTech, a huge new technology screen with secrets that we tell you.

Digital technology and connectivity dominate the interiors of the new models, until it becomes a problem. Manufacturers know that screen size matters a lot to customers, the reason why they are getting bigger and bigger. In fact, it has reached a size that can compromise driver safety, an area that has been debated by experts recently, because it is necessary to find the right point where technology does not compromise safety.

And the size of the screen is the key, because already There is not limit. The instrument panels are fused with the touch of the center console or the dashboard becomes a screen. Continental advances the interior design of the future, introducing the exclusive “ShyTech” technology to be launched on the market in 2023. The giant has developed a panel integrated in the dashboard made with advanced materials that allow to transform the on-board experience avoiding distractions, since the purpose is to offer a design in harmony with a supply of relevant information according to the moment.

Advanced Continental ShyTech technology to debut in 2023

The internal studies of Continental conclude that screens are getting bigger because the information is getting bigger, both for the driving assistants and the sections of connectivity, comfort, information or entertainment, without prioritizing any of them and dumping it all at once. The system

“ShyTech” is presented as an adaptive design to all types of models, with small, medium or large screens, displaying information or different menus when a hand is approached, the corner of a section of the dashboard is touched or in response to voice commands .

The rest of the time they remain off, thanks to a flexible, transparent film with haptic operation, but not black like the usual LCD, but reproducing the material in which it is integrated, be it wood, carbon or leather. Continental technicians have achieved a completely invisible structure, consisting of a special backlight capable of automatically adjusting the levels of brightness and sharpness under any lighting situation, be it under intense sun or cloudy, avoiding reflections.

“Displays are the central human-machine interface in the vehicle,” says Ulrich Lüders, director of strategy and portfolio for Continental’s HMI business unit, adding that “The design of display solutions therefore plays a role. a central role in the design of the cabin. Our ‘ShyTech’ displays herald the beginning of a new era, and for us they are the epitome of the cockpit of the future: digital, immersive and shy. ‘