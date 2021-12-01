That The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is back in fashion is a fact, Bethesda’s open world RPG celebrated its 10th anniversary this month has returned and once again had a peak in popularity on networks and video platforms thanks to the players, more nostalgic returning to the cold north of Skyrim. Although there are some who never left and during all this time they have not stopped trying to defy the norms for, for example, finish Skyrim in just over an hour without using tricks. Something that a user has been able to do.

Normally, a game of Skyrim can last several dozen hours if we add the main plot of the game, secondary missions, character progress, exploration, etc. Although a player who calls himself Nucular has been able to pass it to him in just one hour and twelve minutes without using trick. To do this, as might be expected, he has literally had to run a lot. One of his strategies has been to take short breaks between races to regain health and stamina, a few quick trips, attack the odd guard to transport quickly to the city, etc.

Although with all this, it would have been impossible to finish Skyrim in such a short time, Nucular succeeds because it does a series of unusual jumps in Helgen, Karthspire or Skuldafn which could be considered glitches, but as he himself explains in the description of the video: «For something to be a glitch, it has to break the game mechanics. In these jumps, while you are not taking the intended path, you are jumping with the normal physics of the game to platforms with normal collision.

“I did not make the rules for this category, they are the product of years of constant debate within the community, and this race follows them,” says the player. “Making a set of rules for a category like this is difficult and cannot make everyone happy. Any of your concerns has probably been discussed multiple times, face it.

While it seems that the years do not go by in Skyrim, Bethesda continues to work with the development of the sixth installment of the series that will arrive in the next few years. At the moment there are no confirmed details about its gameplay or narrative, we only know that The Elder Scrolls VI will be exclusive to Xbox Series X | S on consoles in the same way that Starfield will be.