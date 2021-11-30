The legendary strategy franchise Company of Heroes is back, combining fast-paced combat with new layers of strategy in a stunning Mediterranean setting.

Relic Entertainment and SEGA Europe Ltd. are pleased to announce that players around the world will be able to play the new Company of Heroes ™ 3 multiplayer pre-alpha tomorrow, ahead of the game’s full release in 2022.

Players can visit CompanyOfHeroes.com to join the CoH-Development program and preload the free multiplayer pre-alpha right now.

The multiplayer pre-alpha will allow players to go online and get their first look at an exciting new multiplayer combat. They can experience four Italian maps in a variety of game modes, including co-op against AI opponents, competitive PvP, and Skirmish vs AI, while trying out familiar and new features like Full Tactical Pause in Skirmish mode, vehicle side armor, Verticality. , Battle Groups and Veterans. Two classic factions return, the American forces and the Wehrmacht, each with their unique and revolutionary abilities on the battlefield. More factions will be revealed in the lead-up to launch, and Company of Heroes 3 promises more content than ever.

Good people! How are you doing? Here Mattress once again with a preview of a long-awaited title for me, from the geniuses of Relic Entertainent, comes COH3, a great strategy game focused on the events of the Second World War, do you score for a bit of destruction? Then I’ll tell you more there! Read: We can create content with Battlefield Portal without owning a copy of Battlefield 2042 Share it with your friends I like this: I like it Charging…



On Relic’s CoH-Development community platform, passionate gamers have already been sharing their valuable feedback since Company of Heroes 3 was announced with a pre-alpha preview this summer. The studio looks forward to hearing from its community once again on the upcoming multiplayer pre-alpha to make sure that, with the feedback collected, they deliver the biggest and best multiplayer experience at launch yet.

How to access CoH3

The Company of Heroes 3 multiplayer pre-alpha is available to preload on Steam right now, and can be played from Tuesday, November 30 at 5:00 pm GMT (11:00 am Mexico City / 2:00 pm Buenos Aires) until Tuesday, December 7 at 04:00 am GMT (10:00 pm Mexico City / 1:00 am Buenos Aires).

Those who already have a COH-Development account and have played the first pre-alpha can simply head over to their Steam library, preload the multiplayer pre-alpha, and play the segment from launch. New players can register in COH-Development for free here and link your Steam account to access the game tomorrow.

Share it with your friends