Fantastic Company It surprised us last season with the first collection for the little ones of the house. The new proposals of the collection Mini They are full of color and striking patterns, faithful to the style of the brand, proposals that give off a very good vibe.

Dresses, sweatshirts, sweaters, pants, skirts, t-shirts … for boys and girls, very cheerful garments in natural fabrics such as cotton and viscose. In addition, in the collection we can find a special line for moms and daughters to dress alike, thus pointing to the trend twinning.





Balloon print dress on navy blue background for mom. Its price is 42.95 euros.

Balloon print dress on navy blue background for mom. Its price is 36.95 euros.





Openwork blue dress with a wide cut for mom. Its price is 39.95 euros.

Blue dress with ruffle details for a girl. Its price is 59.95 euros.





Peach fox print dress for mom. Its price is 52.95 euros.

Peach-colored fox print dress with ruffles on the neckline for a girl. Its price is 34.95 euros.





Mushroom print dress with gathered waist and black background for mom. Its price is 54.95 euros.

Mushroom print dress with gathered waist and black background for girls. Its price is 39.95 euros.





Fox print dress on a white background and button details on the neckline for mom. Its price is 54.95 euros.

Fox print dress on a white background and detail of ruffles on the neckline for a girl. Its price is 39.95 euros.





Sheep print knit sweater for mom. Its price is 44.95 euros.

Girl’s sheep print knit sweater. Its price is 36.95 euros.





Sheep print ruffle skirt for mom. Its price is 32.95 euros.

Girls Sheep Print Ruffle Skirt. Its price is 25.95 euros.





Fuchsia knit sweater with black polka dot print for mom. Its price is 39.95 euros.

Girl’s sheep print knit sweater. Its price is 34.95 euros.





Burgundy and blue dinosaur print sweatshirt for mom. Its price is 46.95 euros.

Girl’s sweatshirt with a burgundy and blue dinosaur print. Its price is 36.95 euros.





White dress with geometric print for mom. Its price is 39.95 euros.

White dress with geometric print for a girl. Its price is 32.95 euros.





Wide dress with dinosaur print in burgundy and blue for mom. Its price is 56.95 euros.

Wide dress with a dinosaur print in burgundy and blue for a girl. Its price is 39.95 euros.

Photos | Fantastic Company