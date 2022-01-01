The Overwatch community of players is impatient for the addition of new content to the beloved Shooter video game, and with Overwatch 2 still without a release date, Blizzard is focusing its attention on the sequel, so players feel a bit withdrawn. of the new updates.

Something that has caught our attention is that, despite the Winter Wonderland event and the popular Experimental patch from the creator, the game has not seen adequate changes to the balance of heroes in quite some time and users are getting fed up. In a series of posts on Reddit, fans expressed their frustration at the lack of updates and even how weird the previous live patch was.

Overwatch players attack Blizzard for patches

In a thread, users explained that while they liked the Experimental patch, they really wanted a real update and some couldn’t even remember when the last real patch was. “From what I can tell, the last actual balance patch was 145 days ago (Aug 5), when we got things like Roadhog providing less ult charge, and Genji Dragonblade nerf,” discovered one fan.

“Chess could be updated before OW,” another joked, prompting another fan to suggest that chess would get a new map before Overwatch. Others commented on what changes they would like to see made in an upcoming patch. “The balance is definitely pretty good, especially in qualifying, but I wish they still made some changes. Immortality Field still needs changes and I would love to see Discord [de Zenyatta] fades “.

“The game feels a little better when they are not that powerful,” suggested one fan. There is no indication when Overwatch will see a new patch again, and it seems even more complicated when Overwatch League will play in an initial version of OW2 in April.

Hopefully, if fans don’t end up getting a new balance patch, they can at least get their hands on Overwatch 2 in some way in the near future.