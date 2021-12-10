If a few days ago Stradivarius he conquered us with his latest collection of perfumes Be a poem, today the firm returns to the fray with a new, more extensive and colorful collection. Under the name of Color Explosion, a total of six fragrances want to dress us and delight us with their delicate aromas. Simple and elegant, these proposals are perfect to add to the letter of the Magi.

Taking advantage of the very colorful trend that is currently in the world of fashion, this new range of perfumes has become the best accessory.





# 114 Vintage Rose

There is no perfume more enveloping than the Vintage rose. Sensual and with an addictive scent, this perfume is perfect for all those who adore powdered versions that exude comfort.





Exit Notes. Neroli, rose and bergamot.

Neroli, rose and bergamot. Heart. Muguet, jasmine and orange blossom.

Muguet, jasmine and orange blossom. Background Notes. Musk, patchouli and amber.

nº115 Modern Bouquet

If an aura of mystery always accompanies you, here is your perfect new fragrance. Floral and addictive, this version is described as mysterious, bright, and very elegant.





Exit Notes. Pear and bergamot.

Pear and bergamot. Heart. Tuberous, orange blossom and jasmine.

Tuberous, orange blossom and jasmine. Background Notes. Vanilla and patchouli.

141 Unique

Straight out of the gourmand family, this perfume is presented with a sexy air and oriental touches. With an addictive scent, it has been created for all those mysterious, sensual and enigmatic girls.





Exit Notes. Bergamot and coffee.

Bergamot and coffee. Heart. Tuberous, jasmine and orange blossom.

Tuberous, jasmine and orange blossom. Background Notes. Amber, tonka and vanilla.

# 142 French Marigold

This perfect perfume has arrived for all those looking for an effervescent and citrus version. Intense and sensual, this fragrance promises not to go unnoticed.





Exit Notes. Orange, black currant and plum.

Orange, black currant and plum. Heart. Ylang, calendula and heliotrope.

Ylang, calendula and heliotrope. Background Notes. Sandalwood, vanilla, cashmere wood and patchouli.

143 Free Spirit

Woody, elegant and taken from the fruity family, this fragrance will make all those powerful girls who like the dandy chic style fall in love.





Exit Notes. Apple, bergamot, lemon and cinnamon.

Apple, bergamot, lemon and cinnamon. Heart. Plum, tagette and cedar.

Plum, tagette and cedar. Background Notes. Musk, vanilla, ambergris and benzoin.

No. 165 Origin

Coming from the fruity olfactory family, Origin has an irresistible and very tempting aroma. Perfect for passionate, feminine and seductive girls.





Exit Notes. Red fruits, red apple and cassis.

Red fruits, red apple and cassis. Heart. Freesia, jasmine and rose.

Freesia, jasmine and rose. Background Notes. Amber, musk and wood.

Photos | Stradivarius