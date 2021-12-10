If a few days ago Stradivarius he conquered us with his latest collection of perfumes Be a poem, today the firm returns to the fray with a new, more extensive and colorful collection. Under the name of Color Explosion, a total of six fragrances want to dress us and delight us with their delicate aromas. Simple and elegant, these proposals are perfect to add to the letter of the Magi.
Taking advantage of the very colorful trend that is currently in the world of fashion, this new range of perfumes has become the best accessory.
# 114 Vintage Rose
There is no perfume more enveloping than the Vintage rose. Sensual and with an addictive scent, this perfume is perfect for all those who adore powdered versions that exude comfort.
- Exit Notes. Neroli, rose and bergamot.
- Heart. Muguet, jasmine and orange blossom.
- Background Notes. Musk, patchouli and amber.
nº115 Modern Bouquet
If an aura of mystery always accompanies you, here is your perfect new fragrance. Floral and addictive, this version is described as mysterious, bright, and very elegant.
- Exit Notes. Pear and bergamot.
- Heart. Tuberous, orange blossom and jasmine.
- Background Notes. Vanilla and patchouli.
141 Unique
Straight out of the gourmand family, this perfume is presented with a sexy air and oriental touches. With an addictive scent, it has been created for all those mysterious, sensual and enigmatic girls.
- Exit Notes. Bergamot and coffee.
- Heart. Tuberous, jasmine and orange blossom.
- Background Notes. Amber, tonka and vanilla.
# 142 French Marigold
This perfect perfume has arrived for all those looking for an effervescent and citrus version. Intense and sensual, this fragrance promises not to go unnoticed.
- Exit Notes. Orange, black currant and plum.
- Heart. Ylang, calendula and heliotrope.
- Background Notes. Sandalwood, vanilla, cashmere wood and patchouli.
143 Free Spirit
Woody, elegant and taken from the fruity family, this fragrance will make all those powerful girls who like the dandy chic style fall in love.
- Exit Notes. Apple, bergamot, lemon and cinnamon.
- Heart. Plum, tagette and cedar.
- Background Notes. Musk, vanilla, ambergris and benzoin.
No. 165 Origin
Coming from the fruity olfactory family, Origin has an irresistible and very tempting aroma. Perfect for passionate, feminine and seductive girls.
- Exit Notes. Red fruits, red apple and cassis.
- Heart. Freesia, jasmine and rose.
- Background Notes. Amber, musk and wood.
Photos | Stradivarius