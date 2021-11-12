Wallpapers have that magical effect of completely changing the appearance of any room, and without getting involved in construction work. And if you like beautiful and colorful papers capable of transforming your home into a paradise, you have to know the new collection of the British firm Cole & Son.

A collection that combines the delicacy of the potter’s wheel with the fluidity of the artist’s brush, and that is composed of 11 designs, and 47 references with motifs of vegetation, fauna and land.









This collection has captured the unmistakable tempo of life in KwaZulu-Natal (South Africa), continuing the sui generis aesthetic of Cole & Son Design House, with powerful illustrations and an ideal aesthetic to fill our art houses.





The collection is littered with natural colors ranging from soft and gentle neutrals to bright shades of green and charcoal. In the designs, the meadows and savannas become a festive setting with which to give an exotic and sophisticated touch to any room.









The collection embodies the regal ceremonies of the Animal Kingdom, which flow with their rhythm from arid reserves to fertile wetlands, bringing together the magic and essence of southern Africa.









In addition, from Cole & Son they offer the possibility of selecting, in some of their designs, a non-woven paper base or natural fabrics, like jute or silk.













More information | Pepe Penalver

