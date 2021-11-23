Cofepris alerts for adulterated medicine in pharmacies in the State of Mexico

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), detected the sale of counterfeit and adulterated products in two establishments. NOTE: Both called Popular Pharmacy. Which are located in the State of Mexico, so those who have bought in these pharmacies are invited to verify the authenticity of their medicine.

WHAT ESTABLISHMENTS IN THE STATE OF MEXICO IS IT ABOUT?

The first establishment with the company name Farmacia Popular Gallegos e Hijos, SA de CV, is located on Calle Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz 206,

The second is the establishment called Farmacia Popular

The second is the establishment called Farmacia Popular, located at Calle Adolfo López Mateos No. 23, Colonia San Lorenzo, in Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico.

In that place, the following counterfeit products and adulterated and fractioned drugs were located:

WHAT DOES COFEPRIS SAY?

Both establishments already have health security measures applied by Cofepris, consisting of temporary total suspension of services.

This alert is issued after the investigation of a health complaint, so the invitation to present them is reiterated through the page gob.mx/cofepris in case of identifying facts, acts or omissions that represent risk or cause damage to health.

In appearance before this health authority, holders of health records of the aforementioned products reported that they were counterfeit and adulterated products, so they should not be marketed by any establishment. In the case of adulterated drugs, the expiration date had passed.

Cofepris recommends people who purchased these products in the identified establishments:

● Suspend its use and contact health professionals to continue your medical treatment.

● Report any adverse reaction or discomfort related to the consumption of the product at gob.mx/cofepris or through the mail [email protected]

● Acquire medicines only in formally established establishments that have a health license or operating notice.

● Check that the lot numbers and expiration dates do not show anomalies in their printing.

● Avoid acquiring fractionated or bulk medicine, since it loses its identity, batch and expiration date.

Distributors or pharmacies should not purchase these products with the aforementioned lot numbers; If they are identified, they must make a health report through the page: https://www.gob.mx/cofepris/acciones-y-programas/denuncias-sanitarias.

