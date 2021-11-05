Activision revealed the dimensions and some locations of the new “Caldera” map for COD Warzone, which will debut later this year.

The creative director of Activision Blizzard, Pelle sjoenell, wore a jacket during a recent livestream from Call of duty, and on the back was the new map of Caldera printed. The creative uploaded a photograph on his official account Twitter and in this way we managed to get a first look at the proportions and locations of the location that will replace Verdansk: Beach Defenses, Submarine Base, Ore Processing Docks, Naval Shipyard, Ancient Structures, Fishing Village, City Capital, Taro Farms, Air Port and Phosphor Mines. Among the most interesting areas, a volcano stands out in the center of the map and several places with elevated terrain.

The new Caldera map of COD Warzone will be “About the size of Verdansk” and is based on “Two years of research and listening to the community” according Activision. This is a change in the Battle Royale to be in tune with the launch of COD Vanguard, which will launch on November 5. “This map is visually appealing as it is ready to support the weaponry of this new game and will support fully optimized cross-play, cross-progression, and cross-generation compatibility.” added the company.

The Caldera to Verdansk transition event will kick off on November 18 with “Operation Flashback,” a limited-time encore mode for COD Warzone that will celebrate the 18 months of life of Verdansk. Later, on November 24, the “Secrets of the Pacific” will be launched with points of interest through challenges of Warzone to discover details about Caldera. Finally, on November 30, Verdansk will be abandoned with an event that will culminate on December 2, with the start of season one of COD Vanguard and COD Warzone, which will be renamed COD Warzone Pacific.

