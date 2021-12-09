Recognition is the main thing that the brands of their consumers and clients look for. Social networks have become the perfect place to publicize your brand and generate publicity organically from the products you have.

There are many videos, images and stories that arise from the same consumers who post on social networks such as Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook, Youtube or Twitter and they go viral becoming a perfect organic advertising campaign for brands.

Recently, a video posted on the social network TikTok generated laughter among Internet users because of how peculiar it is and because it involves the two most important soft drink brands in the world, as are Coca Cola and Pepsi.

This recording that records 789 thousand views, shows a “loyal” Coca Cola worker drinking and enjoying a Pepsi. “Coca Cola employee drinking Pepsi, 0.0000000000000001% probability of finding in Mexico,” says the video that already has a large number of interactions.

The best advertising on TikTok for both brands

Advertising is the traditional direct tool used in marketing, whose objectives are to promote a product or a brand to stimulate its consumption, build loyalty or transmit a positive message to strengthen the presence of a company in the market.

Advertising is part of our lives and many people do it on social networks without knowing it.

This video that went viral in a very organic way on the digital platform, It is the perfect advertising campaign for both brands, carried out by their consumers.

Despite the fact that it is content that came out of nowhere and without a strategy, it has created comments among the users themselves where they mark their position before the “betrayal” of the Coca Cola worker who comes out drinking Pepsi. “Better is Coca Cola”, You can read it in one of the comments. Thus, as “Pepsi is cheaper and that’s why he takes it,” reads another comment on TikTok.

This type of content that is born in a creative way by consumers It is an advertising strategy that benefits both brands, increasing the loyalty of their firms in each of the people who come across that video on social networks.

Importance of advertising on social networks

Social networks that are considered an important space for many people and where you can quickly and clearly viralize content, an opinion or even a protest has become very important for the advertising industry.

According to specialists, have a profile on a social network gives visibility to companies, since we are in the digital age and firms need to be present in one of the internet platforms to be able to better connect and understand customers and thus increase sales.

Just as social networks can become an important means to publicize your brand, it can also be a means for consumers to complain about the bad service they may suffer from a company and generate a bad image of your firm.

Given all this, social networks will continue to gain ground in the advertising world as a tool that you can use if you pay or simply enjoy the organic content that your own and loyal consumers can create of your brand.

