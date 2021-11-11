With Cobra Kai getting closer to launching its fourth season, recently, new images were released that bring us closer to the new episodes

Since it landed in the Netflix catalog, Cobra Kai became one of the favorite series of the spectators. So much so, that the streaming platform decided to renew fiction for new seasons. After three very successful installments, the fiction that is based on the universe of karate Kid It will premiere its fourth season very soon, which promises the return of iconic characters from the saga and a lot of action.

To increase the anxiety of the fans, Netflix shared new promotional images of Cobra Kai. There, you can see the characters go through different situations, which take us into the inconveniences that each dojo will face. Let’s remember that, after the end of the third season, Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso decided to join forces to fight against the evil one Sensei Kreese, who is now in command of the Cobra Kai dojo.

Old faces

In addition to facing Kreese’s evil plans, Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso will have to meet one of the Karate Kid villains. It is about Terry Silver who appeared in the third film of the installment and was played by Thomas Ian Griffith. The return of this famous character has surprised all the fans, who speculated his arrival in the series after various theories and speculations. Finally, his participation was confirmed by Netflix with a spectacular video.

As for the new images released by the streaming platform, you can see small previews of what will happen in the fourth season of Cobra Kai. The new episodes of the fiction can be seen on the service from December 31. Remember that the series promised to have more seasons and there is also the possibility that some spin-offs will be carried out.