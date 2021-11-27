A customer has bet on giving his confidence to 7-Eleven after having a bad experience with Oxxo, action that your community manager has been grateful and has already begun to improve his experience with the brand.

The little ones retail stores that offer drinks and food at least have been well received by the Mexican population, since they have a wide variety of this type of products, as well as some others such as medicines, the opportunity to make bank transfers, payments for services, etc. Among some of the most recognized, is Oxxo which, according to the graph of StatistaThese have been in considerable and constant growth, since in 2017 these were around 16,576 stores and in 2020 another 3 thousand were added, achieving 19,558.

However, and despite the fact that around the Mexican Republic we can find a high number of these stores, there is another brand of world caliber that could be its main competition in the country (despite not having as many as Oxxo at the national level), 7-Eleven; Statista It supports us again and shows us that around the world this retail company has more than 60 thousand branches, having 1,829 of these in Mexico.

Although statistically 7-Eleven is less likely to register more customers than Oxxo, it is small actions in the day-to-day organization of companies that actually define consumer preference, where a bad experience You can bring in (or out) new or old customers.

A Twitter user has exposed his unfortunate experience where it has been more than a week that he has not found a LALA product that he buys every 3 days in any of its 4 nearby branches, warning that due to this it has already changed to 7-Eleven, who does have all their products and the brand’s community manager thanked him for the trust your new customer.

Thanks for visiting us! Did you get good service? – 7-Eleven 🎁 (@ 7ElevenMexico) November 24, 2021

Even though that him 7-Eleven community manager has done a “simple” action like thank the trust of your new client, would have already begun to improve their service experience by following up on their purchase, showing the importance of brands being present on social networks.

The presence in social networks has proven its effectiveness for brands, either by representing the first interaction between brand / consumer in the digital world and showing their values ​​and ideology, as well as finding opportunities that result in a better perception of users towards brands.

This time, 7-Eleven has done a good job of following up with his new client, who has opted to give his confidence after having passed a bad experience With Oxxo, however, it is not the first time that a brand has been able to benefit from following its name on social networks.

A few days ago, the Rappi community manager found an opportunity to put the name of his brand up, as well as that of Domino’s, by showing himself present on social networks and identifying an opportunity in a publication made by a user, who would offer a pizza and some drinks to someone who will help him decorate his house and brand community managers they were willing to make this happen.

These types of experiences manage to improve the perception of users towards brands, so that they trust their services.

