The Twitter account of The Eat you have chosen to use a content censorship strategy to promote your products.

The presence of brands in social networks is of vital importance to show the image, culture, values ​​and promote companies in the digital world that is increasingly present in the consumer. According to the study of Digital 2021 carried out in a joint work by We Are Social and Hootsuite, 53 percent of the world’s population is already present on social networks, who have an average daily stay of approximately two hours and 25 minutes (variable figure depending on each country) .

However, taking into account that more than half of the world is on social networks and content is uploaded daily from different brands, projects and companies, this has as a result that it is increasingly difficult to carry out strategies that surprise and achieve grab users’ attention.

Similarly, the constant bombardment of advertising in these spaces has caused paid advertising to show less efficiency each time, since they close it without thinking, showing that sometimes the quality of communication products before quantityTherefore, those in charge of keeping the accounts of the brands in networks must create creative solutions that are attractive to users and in this way capture their attention.

The high traffic and “varied” content on social networks has caused these platforms to have some restrictions and censorship in some images or videos, in order to promote healthier and less irritable browsing, which is why the warning of “sensitive content” has been very present lately that restricts you from viewing these images, unless you give it your consent. to the platform to enter and see these voluntarily, an opportunity that has taken advantage of the community manager of La Comer.

The official Twitter account of The eating has used the image from censorship that we have seen lately in networks, however, at the moment in which we enter said publication at will, we can see that it is actually an image created by the brand, where later we can see in the comments section another image where it shows the image of a person pouring wine into a glass, with the eComer Days logo.

Taking into account the high traffic that we can find today in social networks where millions of publications are made daily, the professionals in charge of keeping the accounts of the different brands must choose to use different strategies that manage to get out of everyday life to be able to attract the attention of consumers and that in this way they “choose” your publication over the others.

An example of this we have with the Disney + Latin America community manager, who at the time was promoting the Disney series “What If …”, where he “went crazy” and gained good results from users by achieving a considerable number of reactions.

Another moment where the social media team has achieved users was when the Cinépolis networks sought to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and redesign their logo with the schools of the saga, drawing the attention of fans and proudly demonstrating which of these belong.

Social networks are spaces where creativity is key within any strategy to attract the attention of users to a shower of various content made daily.

