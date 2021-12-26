Look at these new spy photos of the Porsche 911 Turbo Facelift 2023. It is the closest and most detailed look you can take of the sports car of the German brand. Caught in the north of Sweden, along with other prototypes of the manufacturer, the sports car shows a closer look at the interesting novelties that it will wear in a year and a half.

In a couple of months, Porsche will kick off 2022 in style with the presentation of the new edition of the 911 Sport Classic. A creation with special genes based on the protagonist of these spy photos, the Porsche 911 turbo. The German firm has many open fronts in this generation of the 992, of which it is already preparing the pertinent half-life facelift.

These spy photos are not the first of the 911 Facelift 2023, whose development has begun with units of the sports version of the 911 Turbo. Nor is it the first time that we have seen it in winter tests, but it is the first time in which we can take a much more careful and calm look, both outside and inside. On the outside, the revised 992 Turbo will feature a new active aerodynamic system at the front, with new vertical hatches which will open and close according to the demand for cooling.

The interior of the Porsche 911 Turbo Facelift 2023 hides a new digital instrument cluster

The Porsche 911 Turbo Facelift 2023 will offer important new features

An area that will also present a central part with some new sensors and cameras for the operation of driving assistants. The bumper is heavily camouflaged, with a special black vinyl film that hides the key lines, and in which Porsche has also used ingenuity to install fog lights that, of course, will not be on the production model. The air intakes also look larger and have a new design.

From behind, the camouflage has been limited to small black strips in the thin LED light strip, simulating three differentiated sections in this part of the pilot, and which may be an indication of future improvements that we will see throughout the next year in other prototypes as development progresses. And it is at such an early stage that not even the bumper area has yet been camouflaged. The interior appears camouflaged, which indicates that there will be changes. And, as far as we know, the instrument cluster will become a large digital display with a similar design to the Taycan.

The renewed versions of the Porsche 911 Facelift 2023 will arrive in dealerships in spring 2023. The German brand usually takes a year to develop and adjust all the improvements that it will implement in its face washes, so until then we do not wait for the updated 992. Porsche will offer a optimization in the range of mechanics aimed at lowering consumption and emissions figures, especially, gaining a little extra power. In the case of the Turbo, Hybridization with 48 Volt MHEV technology It must be the big news.