In the video game industry there are some products with quite a long development time (like the infamous Duke Nukem Forever, although it restarted its development several times), but recently one won the Guinness Record for lasting almost 30 years in development. Is about Clockwork Aquario, which as of today is available at Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 digitally.

ININ Games is proud to finally present the launch of Clockwork Aquario, a game in the arcade genre that was lost almost three decades ago, by legendary developers at Westone. Although the version of Clockwork Aquario that goes on sale today is digital, a physical version is planned from part of Strictly Limited Games.

Clockwork Aquario started its development in 1992, so in a couple of months he would have turned 30 years old, but he managed to arrive before the end of 2021. This retro game has pixel art graphics in the style of several generations ago, but with a gameplay that complies with the modern standards.

Clockwork Aquario has three different characters to choose from, named Huck Londo, Elle Moon, and Gush. It is possible to play this title individually or in a 2 player cooperative mode. As for the soundtrack, it was composed by Shinichi Sakamoto and has a retro style that fits like a glove.

You can acquire Clockwork Aquario through the Nintendo eShop or the PlayStation StoreAnd while the game looks great on PS4, its short-session gameplay and graphics style lends itself better on the Nintendo Switch thanks to its portability and sleep mode.