Great news for the entire Black Desert gaming community, Pearl Abyss today announced that their Class Reset update and Winter Season events have arrived in Black Desert.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, adventurers can now have a totally new experience with 17 improved and reworked classes, while enjoying a new seasonal server that will help them grow their characters quickly.

Best of all, 17 of the 23 classes currently available in Black Desert have been rebooted and enriched with various enhancements such as new skill sets, improved abilities, damage factors, and a range of acquired abilities.

New options have also been added to the basic appearance of these classes to bring charm to the next level. Although many of the improvements are class dependent, they will make rebooted classes more powerful and fun.

Additionally, adventurers who enjoy PvP will be delighted to know that the overall balance has also been improved. To celebrate the class reset, only 1 Marni Unstable Fuel will be required when copying items until January 19, 2022.

The item copy feature will allow you to test your character with your main character’s equipment. Adventurers will also be able to take personality tests to find out which class suits them best, earning them special rewards.

The Winter Season has begun in Black Desert: This season’s servers will help adventurers grow quickly and help new adventurers adapt to the game.

Players can also look forward to other seasonal benefits, including in-game events, the Season Pass, and rewards such as additional Combat EXP and Skill EXP.