Just a few hours ago, we told you that Xbox would have great news related to xCloud this week. The information from Jezz Corden, assured that this week the users of the game in the cloud would have reasons to celebrate something, and finally it has been.

Through a post in Xbox Wire, Microsoft has announced that Clarity Boost is coming to xCloud. This new functionality will allow those who enjoy xCloud through Microsoft Edge to get a better visual experience of the view so far on the Microsoft service.

Clarity Boost comes to xCloud to improve the cloud experience

As we can see in the image shared by Microsoft itself, with Clarity Boost we obtain a considerable visual improvement, with more detail than seen in xCloud without this new functionality. This is due to a set of scaler improvements that perform the functionality to improve the result it offers us on screen.

In order to test this new functionality, we will have to perform the following steps:

Download Microsoft Edge Canary To confirm that you are in Microsoft Edge Canary, go to edge: // settings / help to make sure you are at version 96.0.1033.0 or later. To enable Clarity Boost, go to www.xbox.com/play,log in and start a game. Open the more actions menu (…) Select the Enable Clarity Boost option.

In this way, you can test Clarity Boost on xCloud. In addition, you can read various details of this new functionality through the xbox reddit.